Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.55. 8,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,624. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,330. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

