Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after acquiring an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 84,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,852,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

