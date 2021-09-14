Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. 104,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

