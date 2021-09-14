Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,434 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 104,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

