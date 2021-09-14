Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,434 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 104,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.