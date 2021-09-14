Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 22,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,612. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

