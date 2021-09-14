Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 22,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,612. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

