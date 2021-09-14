Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.45. 121,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average is $154.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

