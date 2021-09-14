Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Trading Down 0.2%

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87). Approximately 40,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 42,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.45 ($2.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £91.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

