Validity (VAL) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $28.81 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00014481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00671545 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,396,228 coins and its circulating supply is 4,394,583 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

