Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $37,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

Shares of VLO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. 50,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,146. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

