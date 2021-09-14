V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of VFC opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.