UTU Protocol (UTU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $106,382.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00143525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.22 or 0.00814889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043564 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol (UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.