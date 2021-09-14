US Bancorp DE Sells 1,611 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOOR opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.