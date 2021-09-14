US Bancorp DE Has $585,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

RWJ stock opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $126.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.77.

