US Bancorp DE Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.