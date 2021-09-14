US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

