US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Renasant were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

