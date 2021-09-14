US Bancorp DE Buys 3,145 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,964 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $9,103,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PNTG. Truist reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $938.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.