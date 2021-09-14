US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUK. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

