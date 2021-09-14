United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.43. 33,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

