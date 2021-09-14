Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

UNP traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $203.46. The company had a trading volume of 61,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,573. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

