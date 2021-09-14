Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,350 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,350 ($56.83).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULVR shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 8.74 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,007.50 ($52.36). The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,259. The firm has a market cap of £103.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,132.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,145.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

