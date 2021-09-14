UniLend Trading Down 11.8% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002467 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $34.66 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00150757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00737029 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

