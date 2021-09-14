UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 20,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,552,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $411,517,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

