UBS Group Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $52.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.
ASO opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
