UBS Group Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $52.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

ASO opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

