Ubex Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $620,468.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

