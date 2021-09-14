Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $10.21

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.50. Tuya shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 10,861 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.