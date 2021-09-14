Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

