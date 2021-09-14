TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.