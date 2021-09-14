TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 17,350 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 414,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 763.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 217,845 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,597 shares of company stock worth $1,806,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.