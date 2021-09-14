TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.50. 48,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,225. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day moving average is $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

