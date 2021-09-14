TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,935 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

