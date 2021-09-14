TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.87 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

