TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $109.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.