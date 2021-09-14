TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.48. TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $48,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,115. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

