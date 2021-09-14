Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.80 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $419.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

