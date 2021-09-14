Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund Sells 54,500 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

