Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund Sells 54,500 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
