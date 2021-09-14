Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$3.70 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCW. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.95.

TCW stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.60. 657,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,190. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of C$664.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.26. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.81.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

