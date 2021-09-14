Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 168,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Trevena worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Trevena by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena, Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.