TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TranSwitch stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,794. TranSwitch has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About TranSwitch
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.