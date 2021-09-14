TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TranSwitch stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,794. TranSwitch has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures.

