TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $762.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $680.38.

TDG stock opened at $611.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $622.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.78. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,256,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $464,407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $95,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

