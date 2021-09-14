Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRZBF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Transat A.T. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.