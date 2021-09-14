Traders Buy High Volume of Grupo Financiero Galicia Call Options (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,337 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 257% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,776 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.