Traders Buy High Volume of Grupo Financiero Galicia Call Options (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,337 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 257% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,776 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
