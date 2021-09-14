TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 0.7%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.47). 21,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 65,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £746.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,468.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,448.26.

TR European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

