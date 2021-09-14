Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 38.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

