Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Roche were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Roche stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $316.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.