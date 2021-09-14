Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 492 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $269.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

