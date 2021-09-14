TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) versus Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Critical Contrast

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Allied Resources has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Resources and TotalEnergies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies $140.69 billion 0.84 -$7.24 billion $1.43 31.23

Allied Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TotalEnergies.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies 4.10% 7.97% 3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allied Resources and TotalEnergies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A TotalEnergies 0 8 8 0 2.50

TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $54.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.29%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Allied Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

