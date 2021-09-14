Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,530,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643,803 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 2.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,382,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RY. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

NYSE RY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. 5,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,335. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.