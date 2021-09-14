Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,040,663 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,517,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,663 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $472,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

